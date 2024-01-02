The military police are investigating a case in which a Hamas terrorist who was caught in an operational activity was transferred to be guarded by a soldier, who allegedly shot him dead.

The IDF said that "during an IDF operation in the Gaza Strip last night, a terrorist was captured, held by the army and interrogated in the field. At the end of the investigation, the terrorist was transferred to the custody of a soldier, who is suspected to have shot at him at some point and caused his death."

The army also said that, in the wake of the information given to the military police, it was decided to launch an investigation to examine the circumstances of the shooting.