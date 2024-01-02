The Knesset plenum on Monday approved the appointment of MK Israel Katz as the Foreign Minister of the State of Israel. The appointment will take effect immediately.

The decision comes within the framework of the understandings between Ministers Israel Katz and Eli Cohen, according to which the two will swap positions after one year in office, and in the last year of the term of the government, the two ministers will swap posts again.

As such, Cohen will now serve as Minister of Energy.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "Today I take up my position at the Foreign Ministry in the midst of a war. Our excellent diplomats have been working intensively for three months and the Foreign Ministry has many achievements - broad diplomatic support among our allies for the IDF operation to destroy Hamas in Gaza."

"At the same time, we are dealing with bodies that are based on lies, hatred and antisemitism, and which are an engine of hatred of Israel, such as the United Nations. We will fight to spread our truth. My first directive to the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to place the issue of the hostages at the top of the list of priorities."

"Aside from the overt activity to raise awareness, there is also covert activity through diplomatic channels to pressure those who need to be pressured and to create the dynamics that will allow the return of our sons and daughters home. I see my role as the spearhead of the political campaign to return the hostages. This is my mission," stated Katz.