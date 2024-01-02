Shlomo Carasso, a 30-year-old man, disappeared in the Tzfat region on December 30, 2023. Volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, launched a wide-ranging search to find him.

The search included the use of working dogs and other special techniques and equipment and included searching both urban and undeveloped areas.

He was located alive and well shortly before midnight on December 31, 2023.

The search was undertaken with the participation of the Tzfat precinct of the Israel police and joins a trend of missing-person cases in the Tzfat region. The Israel Dog Unit has established a dedicated search-and-rescue station in the region specifically to provide a rapid response to these incidents.