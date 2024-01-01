The ISA and IDF are planning to present to the Expanded Cabinet a plan for the day after the conquest of Gaza, in which the Gaza Strip will be divided among clans known to Israel to have managed the civilian affairs of Gaza in the past, according to a report by Kan.

According to the report, the clans will each receive a zone over which to be responsible, presumably divided by ethnicity.

The Gaza Strip will be divided into regions and subregions, with Israel communicating separately with each clan, including regarding humanitarian aid from Egypt.

Each clan will be responsible for distributing humanitarian aid in the area assigned to it. This is an interim solution only and has not been finalized.

It is still unclear if there is any support for the plan in the Cabinet, and various objections are expected.

The plan is reminiscent of the 'Emirates plan' proposed by Arabic studies expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar earlier in the war, in which he recommended splitting both Gaza and Judea and Samaria into individual 'Emirates' ruled by different clans, instead of a single political entity, with the IDF retaining security control.