The book of Genesis, the book that begins the story of humanity, is discouraging. Throughout the book there are struggles, wars and crises. The troubles began in the Garden of Eden, continued through Cain and Abel, through the trials of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov – and ended with the internal struggles within the House of Israel.

But at the end of the book, there is comfort. All of the children of Israel gather around his bed and Yaakov tells them what will happen "at the end of days". The Sages say that all the "kings of the East and West" attended Yaakov's funeral. For a brief moment, humanity got a window into a future world where everything comes together and everything is connected.

Everyone has their moments of comfort in the midst of this difficult war: some take comfort in the fact that, despite the casualties and the pain, the IDF is winning and advancing day by day; some find comfort in seeing that the young soldiers, about whose education we had been so concerned, turn out to be lions; and there are those for whom the consolation is to hear the words of the bereaved families.

When I hear Hadas Levinstern or Iris Chaim, I hear our forefather Yaakov telling us what will happen "at the end of days". In the end of days, we will all be in a place where people will take the pain, death, and sorrow, and connect them into something of great and eternal meaning; Something that gives comfort.

The end times are already (jat least, partly) here.