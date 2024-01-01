A delegation comprised of Israeli security officials will visit Cairo to discuss the possibility of a prisoner exchange, according to a report in Asharq Al-Awsat.

Sources involved in the negotiations commented that the negotiations are focusing on the release of 40 hostages, among them the ill, elderly, injured, women, and minors, in exchange for the release of hundreds of terrorists.

Additionally, both sides have committed to a ceasefire that will last between three weeks and a month.

The negotiations will also include the possibility of the IDF withdrawing from central Gaza and the increase of humanitarian aid. Additionally, the release of terrorists from Israeli prisons will not include iconic Palestinian figures.

Channel 12 News reports the new plan for a prisoner exchange deal was presented to the Limited Cabinet during a debate regarding the progress with Qatari mediators.

The first stage of the plan, which was presented to the ministers, includes the release of approximately fifty hostages in exchange for a total ceasefire for a month, and presumably the release of security prisoners.

Qatar is attempting to bring an even more complex exchange into effect, which includes the IDF withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and a political solution. Israel has thus far insisted on continuing the process of destroying Hamas politically and militarily.

A political source told Channel 12 News: “There are discussions about a future exchange. I would not say that Israel is close to a deal, but it is somewhat less far away.”