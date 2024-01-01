The Washington Post has reported on the IRGC’s cooperation with various terrorist organizations in the Middle East that operate on orders from Tehran.

Since the October 7th massacre, terrorist organizations in the Middle East have been working against American and Israeli targets.

The Houthis in Yemen have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, and Kataib Hezbollah has been involved in daily exchanges of fire in Lebanon to keep Israeli troops engaged on the northern border.

“The attacks can seem random, but they are the fruit of a carefully calibrated strategy forged in the wake of the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, to bring cohesion to the loosely formed alliance of militias — designated by Tehran as the ‘axis of resistance.’ Although the groups seem unrelated — a rebel organization in Yemen; a guerrilla movement in Lebanon; and militias formed to fight U.S. troops in Iraq — they all have one thing in common: their loyalty to Iran, which arms, finances and inspires them,” the report writes.

Among the report’s sources is Joseph Votel, the CENTCOM officer who commanded US forces during the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Iran.

According to all analysts cited in the report, there is an unprecedented degree of coordination between Iran and the terrorist organizations it directs. A command center has been established for meetings between the heads of organizations, usually in Beirut, where decisions are made as to how to divide operations between them.

Iran supervises all such meetings and has a representative involved in them, and the Iranian regime works to prevent a wider regional war from developing, but still tries to exact casualties from Israel and the USA.

The heads of these organizations retain autonomy to decide which terrorist activities they will undertake, and when they will occur. The head of the ‘axis’ is Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“We see Hassan Nasrallah as the official spokesperson for the resistance, one of its most important pillars and symbols. He enjoys great honor and esteem, from all parties, and we see him as an umbrella for us,” Hezbollah stated.