An elderly Jewish doctor in Melbourne, Australia, was violently attacked near his house and taken to hospital care with mild injuries.

Local police commented that the Jewish doctor was called to check on a man who was lying unconscious in the street. According to the reports, the man awoke and began to attack the doctor.

Even after the doctor had tried to go on his way, the man followed him, smashed the door to his house, and threatened the doctor.

Local police quickly arrested the attacker. The police have clarified that there is no evidence the attacker new of the doctor's religion.

James Newbury, the parliamentary representative for the Brighton region of Australia, wrote about the incident on X: "A much loved 76 year old Jewish Doc, whose family died in the holocaust, has been hospitalized after an attack in a Brighton St. this morning. Afterwards, the attacker followed him home, smashed the door, and threatened a further attack. An arrest occurred."

"After the violent attack followed by an apparent attempted home invasion, the family of the victim has been advised by police that that attacker will only be charged with assault and released back into the community shortly (on summons). What a disgrace."