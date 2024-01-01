Tomorrow, an Iranian opposition member will speak at the Israeli Knesset for the first time. Vahid Beheshti, an independent journalist and Iranian opposition and human rights activist who lives in London, will address the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus (KIVC), which includes MKs from the coalition and the opposition, led by Knesset members Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) and Yevgeni Sava (Yisrael Beytenu) in collaboration with the Israeli Victory Project.

The meeting will be held in the Jerusalem Hall of the Knesset, and will also include Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel, Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Struck, Members of Knesset, former senior officials in the security system (among them former Sergeant Major General Yossi Kupervasser), security researchers, organizations and civil society organizations. The gathering will discuss "What will Israel's victory look like at the end of the war, and the day after"? Four plans and outlines for building a different reality in the Gaza Strip for the day after will be presented during the conference.

Bahshti has been demonstrating for over nine months, while on a 72-day hunger strike, in protest against Iran and the Ayatollah regime, calling for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be classified as a terrorist organization.

Bahshti is making his first-ever tripto Israel to express support for Israel on behalf of the Iranian people and to call on Israel to put the Ayatollahs' rule at the center of the war, instead of fighting just its tentacles - Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.