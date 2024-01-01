Over the past week, the IDF's 401st Brigade has been operating against the Daraj Tuffah Battalion in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldiers conducted targeted raids on military posts and the residences of senior officials and neutralized dozens of anti-tank missile cells.

Following intelligence regarding the presence of a terrorist cell in a building, IDF soldiers from the Shaked Battalion scanned the area and conducted a targeted raid on the location. During the activity, soldiers encountered several terrorists and engaged in a firefight, which ended with the soldiers killing the terrorists.

Whilst scanning the building, soldiers found a camera belonging to one of the terrorists who was killed, with footage showing Hamas’ operational methods, including the hiding of an RPG under a blanket by a terrorist who disguised himself as a civilian in order to attack IDF forces.

In the video, the terrorist claims to have destroyed three IDF Merkava tanks, and he and the cameraman thank Allah for their success.

The terrorists further stated that if they had more Type 105 shells, they would have destroyed more vehicles.