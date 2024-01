The start of 2024 found hasidic singer Lipa Schmeltzer at a hasidic wedding in the US.

Without missing a beat, Schmeltzer took the microphone and began singing portions of the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) prayers.

After kissing the groom's cheek, Schmeltzer continued by singing the hasidic, "A gutte yahr," wishing the attending crowd a good year.