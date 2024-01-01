Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists arrested by Israel have revealed damning incidents in their interrogations.

In some of their testimonies, the terrorists, who were interrogated by the IDF's Unit 504, detailed how the terror group makes cynical use of Gazan civilians and their living environments to support terror.

Zohadi Ali Zahadi Shahin - a Hamas operative in its Shati Battalion admitted in his investigation that Hamas stopped Gazans who tried to move southwards to Rafah and transferred them to the Shifa Hospital. At the hospital, the terrorists stayed underground, but when they realized that the IDF was coming to the hospital, they went up to the ground floor where civilians were staying.

"We have someone from the Algero family on the mountain who passed this on to me, Abu-Mahmoud Hals," Shahin said. "Someone from the family took explosives in order to bury it. It's maybe two meters from his apartment to there, after all, his apartment is on the asphalt."

"He went down to him and said, 'Man, how do you plant explosives by the door? If it explodes, my children and I will be gone.' [The Hamas operative] told him, 'If you don't like it, get out of here, it's none of your business.' He said to the Hamas operative, 'How is this none of my business, man? These are my children. This is not ok.' And [the Hamas operative] told him, 'This is the explosive, I'll place it even if you don't like it. And I'll never place it between you and your wife,'" he said.

Muhammad Darwish Amara - an Islamic Jihad operative from the group's Gaza Brigade admitted that - despite his objections - a Hamas operative planted a bomb in his apartment where his children were staying.

"I felt that we were human shields," Amara said of how the Hamas operatives treated him and his family.

He said that after his family had received instructions from the IDF on how to go south to escape the fighting in northern Gaza, Hamas operatives prevented them from leaving and forced them into the Al Shifah Hospital.

"As soon as the terrorists who lived underneath the hospital heard that the IDF had arrived, they went upstairs to us and sat among us," Amara said. "From what I saw, I wish you would stay with us, honestly, if the IDF would stay in Al Shifa today. Then we would not die of hunger, at the very least."