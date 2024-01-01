A series of earthquakes shook Japan on Monday, with the strongest earthquake measuring at 7.6 magnitude, Reuters reported.

The earthquakes triggered tsunami alerts, as well as evacuation orders.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, torrents of water could potentially reach up to five meters.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged, "Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said that as of 6:30p.m. local time, there had been no issues with reactors at any of the nuclear power plants in the affected area.