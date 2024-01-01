Israeli singer Tamir Grinberg has released a new single in English titled "Bring You Home," dedicated to the 133 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"It’s hard to celebrate the new year in a state of war. There are still 133 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and our best people are fighting on the frontlines to keep us safe," Tamir stated.

He added: "When I wrote this song, I didn’t think I would release it. I didn’t think there would still be hostages. I wrote it while the first hostages release deal was taking place, thinking this way or another, they would all come back. Now, I’m releasing this song to sound this message - bring them home, bring you home. Now. It’s our duty and responsibility."

The song's lyrics:

Nightmares, afraid of sleeping

Voices, I hear them all

Please know that I've been thinking about you all along

Your face, on every poster

Street-walls, around the world

I hope they,

I hope they see you

But there you don’t belong.

All I'm fighting for is to bring you home

bring you home

and all I'm asking for is to bring you home

bring you home

Standing in the town square

people, they come and go

they're saying: "we're here together"

but they don’t really know

angels, hear me calling

I've got no place to go

and I hope that you are safe

I know that you are strong

All I'm fighting for is to bring you home

bring you home

and all I'm asking for is to bring you home

bring you home

Home, bring you home, bring you home

Home, bring you home, bring you home

All I'm fighting for is to bring you home

bring you home, bring you home