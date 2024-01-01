Israeli singer Tamir Grinberg has released a new single in English titled "Bring You Home," dedicated to the 133 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.
"It’s hard to celebrate the new year in a state of war. There are still 133 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and our best people are fighting on the frontlines to keep us safe," Tamir stated.
He added: "When I wrote this song, I didn’t think I would release it. I didn’t think there would still be hostages. I wrote it while the first hostages release deal was taking place, thinking this way or another, they would all come back. Now, I’m releasing this song to sound this message - bring them home, bring you home. Now. It’s our duty and responsibility."
The song's lyrics:
Nightmares, afraid of sleeping
Voices, I hear them all
Please know that I've been thinking about you all along
Your face, on every poster
Street-walls, around the world
I hope they,
I hope they see you
But there you don’t belong.
All I'm fighting for is to bring you home
bring you home
and all I'm asking for is to bring you home
bring you home
Standing in the town square
people, they come and go
they're saying: "we're here together"
but they don’t really know
angels, hear me calling
I've got no place to go
and I hope that you are safe
I know that you are strong
All I'm fighting for is to bring you home
bring you home
and all I'm asking for is to bring you home
bring you home
Home, bring you home, bring you home
Home, bring you home, bring you home
All I'm fighting for is to bring you home
bring you home, bring you home