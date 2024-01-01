חיסול המפקד דובר צה"ל

IDF troops in the Gaza Division directed an IAF fighter jet to strike and eliminate Adil Mismah, the Nukhba Company Commander of Deir al-Balah.

Mismah commanded in the field Nukhba terrorists who carried out the brutal attack on Kibbutz Kissufim during Hamas’ October 7th invasion and massacre in southern Israel. He also directed Hamas terrorists to other communities in the area near the Gaza Strip, including Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Nirim. Later, he led combat against IDF troops in Gaza.

השמדת עמדות השיגור וחיסול חוליית המחבלים דובר צה"ל

During ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops struck terror targets in the area of Abu al-Ata in Shejaiya. These terror targets were used as a compound for conducting warfare by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations. During the operation, the troops conducted a targeted raid on the terrorist organizations’ command and control center and located large quantities of weapons used by the terrorist organizations in the area of a mosque.

In a separate incident, a terrorist cell attacked IDF troops with mortar shells. IAF aircraft identified the launcher and directed IDF ground troops to destroy the launch post and eliminate the terrorists.

During additional operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a terrorist launching rockets. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorist.

Over the course of Sunday night, IDF naval troops struck Hamas terror targets and continued to support IDF ground troops in the Gaza Strip.

credit: דובר צה"ל

