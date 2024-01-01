According to data published on Monday by the IDF, out of 172 soldiers who fell since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, 29 were killed in accidents.

The data also shows that of those killed, 18 were killed by friendly fire, two as a result of abnormal gunfire, and nine as a result of weapons accidents and accidental vehicular ramming.

In addition, since the war began, four soldiers were killed in operational accidents and friendly fire incidents on the northern border and in Judea and Samaria.

Since the war began on October 7th, 506 soldiers have lost their lives.

On Sunday, the IDF cleared for publication the names of four fallen soldiers whose families have been notified:

Captain Harel Ittah z"l, 22 years old, from Netanya, a commander in the Givati brigade, died of his wounds after being wounded in action in southern Gaza.

Master sergeant (res.) Constantine Sushko z"l, 30 years old, from Tel Aviv, served in the 7086th combat engineering battalion in the Golani brigade.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Liav Seada z"l, 23 years old, from Tiberius, served in the 7107th combat engineering battalion and was killed in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Major (res.) Eliraz Gabai z"l, 37 years old from Petah Tikvah, served in the 7810th Battalion of the Yiftach Brigade and was killed in central Gaza.