Among all the meetings I attended with IDF units of the Northern Command, I’d like to share some words I heard from the soldiers of Battalion 9204. They were called up on Simchat Torah, ascended Mount Dov, and have been there until now. We met at the Al-Foran base in the Golan Heights after they came down from Mount Dov. Here are a few of the messages I heard from them: *

“We left home on Simchat Torah and in a certain sense we are still back there. Cellphone reception on Mount Dov was not good but, in any case, there was really no time up there to talk or check the Internet. Since coming down, we have been in shock from what we have seen on social media. We left our homes with high morale, unity, and certainty of victory after the horrible massacre. This is the mindset in which we find ourselves up till now.” * “

We were cut off. None of the treats, soups, letters, or gifts could reach us since only soldiers are allowed to go up there. But we managed to receive a few cookies and other items that were brought by the regular supply chains. These things warmed out hearts and we felt embraced.” *

“I came down from Mount Dov with lots of thoughts. How to be a better father, a better husband, and to focus on what is of primary, and not lesser, importance.”

* “No television crew awaited us when we came down after 74 days on the mountain. Everyone is in Gaza, everyone is in the south. We are not among the elite units fighting there . . . but I learned something here. A Kornet missile launched by the enemy lands on a military outpost in the north but everyone is certain that those serving here are on reserve duty, and there’s really nothing to be done for them. But you alone know that thanks to you and your fellow soldiers the flag of Hezbollah is not flying on Mount Dov. This is a big lesson in life.

Applause is not necessary when you are doing important things.” Thank you Battalion 9204