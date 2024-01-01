Defense systems shot down an armed drone over Ain al-Assad airbase that hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq overnight Sunday, Iraqi army sources told Reuters.

The attack, which the sources said did not cause casualties or damage, is the second one in hours after a drone was shot down on Sunday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed.

Since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza, the pro-Iranian militias have launched dozens of attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria which host US troops.

The US has retaliated by striking Iranian-linked sites in both Iraq and Syria.

Last week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had conducted strikes against Kataib Hezbollah terrorist group targets in Iraq.

The strikes were in response to “multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria”, the statement said.

The strikes came hours after US and Iraqi officials said a drone attack targeted a military base in northern Iraq used by US and anti-jihadist coalition forces.