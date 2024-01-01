Sirens were heard in the entire area of Gush Dan, central Israel and the Shfela (Judean Lowlands) around midnight on Sunday night.

At least 20 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

Residents in these areas reported at least ten successful interceptions of rockets by the Iron Dome system.

Hamas took credit for the firing, saying, "We fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacres".

Magen David Adom reported that there were no physical injuries as a result of the rocket fire.

The sirens were heard in, among other places, Holon, Azor, Bat Yam, Ginaton, Netzer Sereni, Rehovot, Beer Ya'akov, Yashresh, Ness Ziona, Rishon Lezion, Kiryat Ekron, Ramla, Lod, Beit Dagan, Mishmar HaShiv'a, Ganot, Kfar Bin Nun, Ahisamakh, Ben Shemen, Modi’in, Gimzo and Mevo Modi'im.