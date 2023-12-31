During the memorial ceremony held for Hassidic rabbinical judge Elimelech Wasserman, murdered at the entrance to Jerusalem one month ago, chairman of the labor and welfare committee and former member of the committee for appointment of religious judges, MK Yisrael Eichler eulogized Rabbi Wasserman.

He spoke of his personality and read the prayer of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk: “That we should each see the positive in our friends and not the negative.”

MK Eichler mentioned that Rabbi Wasserman was a descendant of Rebbe Elimelech of Yavrov, who was named after Elimelech of Lizhensk.

He also spoke about Rabbi Wasserman’s father-in-law, the pioneer of charity, Rabbi Asher Freind, from whom Rabbi Wasserman “inherited his ability to act with great generosity and kindness with a glowing appearance.”

Rabbi Eichler said: “Even though he had already retired, he continued to travel every day by bus to Ashdod to help people in need. It was his goal throughout life. On the way to perform this holy service, he fell victim to a murderous attack at the gates of Jerusalem; God will avenge his blood among all other victims of My people.”

Many rabbinical figures, including Chief Rabbi David Lau and members of rabbinical councils, participated in the ceremony.