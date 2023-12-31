IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in his nightly press briefing on Sunday, hinted at remarks made by Minister Orit Strock earlier in the day in which she asked about reports that IAF pilots were refusing air support due to reasons of personal conscience.

"During the fighting in Gaza, the IDF continues to operate in a combined manner from the air, land, and sea. Dozens of aircraft are in the skies of Gaza at any given moment. The forces on the ground fight with a powerful aerial cover above them, which is striking, assisting, or rescuing. The communication channels, which have been operating 24 hours a day for the past eighty-seven days, show unprecedented cooperation on the battlefield. There has never been such cooperation in any war. This is the strength of the IDF, the strength of Israeli society, and its reservists – it's a national mission," Hagari stated.

He added: "There is no case where a ground force did not receive fire support from the air when needed or aerial rescue under fire. The lives of dozens of wounded were saved thanks to medical treatment and aerial rescue. Regarding the discussion on the rules of engagement, I want to say to the public - there is no change in the instructions for soldiers and commanders in Gaza. A soldier who identifies a threat under fire - is required to use the means at their disposal to remove the threat. Any other statement is simply incorrect."

During the briefing, Hagari revealed that earlier in the day, during the battles in Khan Yunis, terrorists from the Nukhba forces, some of whom participated in the October 7th massacre, were killed and subdued.

He also discussed the decision to remove several reserve brigades from the Gaza Strip: "We are wisely planning the management of the forces operating in the field, looking at the reserve system, the economy, refreshing forces, and continuing the combat training processes in the IDF.

We continue the training of all IDF officers and commanders. After the experience they gained in combat, they return to training and will join the ranks of IDF commanders upon completion," he added.

"We are also currently adapting the planning of the force deployment in Gaza and the reserve system. Some of the reservists will return to their families and employment this week. This will significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue, and they will still be required.

These adaptations are designed to ensure planning and preparation for the continuation of 2024, as the IDF must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year," Hagari explained.

Hagari also discussed the academic year, which began on Sunday after a delay of over two months due to the war: "Today, the academic year began. Many of the reservists are still at the front line. This is another opportunity to express our immense appreciation for the reservists – for your sacrifice and dedication and that of your families.

We will do everything together, cooperating with the government ministries and educational institutions, to provide them with full support when they return from the war to their studies."