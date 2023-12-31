IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Sunday in Khirbat Ikhza'a in the Gaza Strip, along with the Commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, and the Commander of the 5th Brigade, Colonel Tal Koritzki.

"For every move you make, you will receive the strongest possible fire support, plan it with the capabilities you have, always go forward with strength, with combined tactics within combat, and implement the rules of engagement intelligently," the Chief of Staff stated.

He added: "The rules of engagement do not tie anyone's hands; they are there to protect us also from ourselves, and to work correctly so that we will be very effective in hitting the enemy, and very very controlled in hitting ourselves and we have complexities. Pass on great appreciation to all the people."

The IDF has decided to release five combat brigades from the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip – including the 551st and 14th reserve brigades and three training brigades – according to the assessment of the situation and the development of fighting in Gaza.

In the next few days, the IDF will complete the redeployment of the reserve soldiers. However, the growing evaluation among the security forces is that the war in Gaza will continue well into 2024.