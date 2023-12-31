The IDF decided to release five combat brigades from ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip – including the 551st and 14th reserve brigades and three training brigades – according to the assessment of the situation and the development of fighting in Gaza.

In the next few days, the IDF will complete the redeployment of the reserve soldiers. However, the growing evaluation among the security forces is that the war in Gaza will continue well into 2024.

At the same time, the army is cautiously optimistic with the consistent decrease in the number of missile launches from Gaza in the last month – including to the area surrounding Gaza. Today (Sunday), there were no launches at all from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

The army stated that this evening, the forces are completing a significant attack on Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip, including the destruction of underground tunnels.

The forces in the center of the Gaza Strip continue to operate with full force against the Hamas production sites, mainly in the Al Buraj area.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari also responded to the confrontation that Minister Orit Strock had during the cabinet meeting with the head of the Strategy Division, Major General Eliezer Toledano, after she asked him if "the reports that pilots refuse to assist the ground forces with air protection due to reasons of personal conscience" are true.

"There has been no incident in which the Air Force was asked for assistance when our forces were at risk, and support was not provided," Hagar said.

He stated that regarding instructions to open fire in Gaza, "wherever there is a risk to the safety of our forces, there is no incident and no order not to open fire immediately.”