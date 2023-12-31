זירת הפיגוע במישור אדומים דוברות מד"א

Two security guards were wounded on Sunday evening in a stabbing attack near the Mishor Adumim Industrial Zone.

The terrorist who stabbed the two was neutralized.

Magen David Adom stated: "At 7:43 p.m., a report was received about two wounded in a stabbing attack near the Mishor Adumim Industrial Zone. According to initial reports, MDA EMTs and paramedics were tending to two security guards in light condition, with minor wounds, in full consciousness; the terrorist was neutralized."

Paramedics Aviad Even-Chen and Yonatan Harel recounted: "We received a report of a stabbing attack, and we went to the scene in great force. At the scene, we saw two wounded individuals in their 20s fully conscious and walking. A young woman aged 24 was lightly to moderately wounded in her upper body. We treated her and sent her to the hospital. An additional man in his 20s who was wounded was treated by us in light condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic Uzi Sellouk, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "When I arrived at the scene, I found two people who had sustained light injuries. Together with other first responders I treated them at the scene and stabilized their condition before they were transported to the hospital via ambulance."

On Saturday, a reserve soldier suffered serious injuries on Saturday in a ramming attack at a military post near al-Fawar in the Hebron area.

The injured soldier was treated at the scene and was evacuated, fully conscious and in stable condition, to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. The terrorist was eliminated by IDF reserve soldiers.