Combat soldiers and dogs of the Oketz Unit accompany troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

In many instances, the unit's dogs were sent to conduct initial scanning before the soldiers raided terrorist infrastructure. The dogs identified various threats, thereby preventing harm to Israeli forces. Additionally, the dogs map houses and locate weapons and explosives.



During a joint operation with the 460th Brigade in the Jabalia area, a dog named Patrick scanned the location before the forces entered the building. During the scan, Patrick detected a terrorist prepared to ambush the forces at the entrance and neutralized him, thus preventing an escalation.

In another operation in the Rimal area, during a scan by a dog named Toy, a corridor was found connecting the building where the soldiers were located to another building where a terrorist was lying in ambush. Toy neutralized the terrorist, thus saving the force from operating in a dangerous building.