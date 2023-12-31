Minister of National Missions Orit Strock criticized the IDF's policy at the cabinet meeting when she questioned Major General Eliezer Toledano, head of the strategy division and the Third Circle, whether the reports that pilots are refusing to assist the ground forces with air coverage due to reasons of personal conscience are correct.

Major General Toledano replied: "To me, this is a terrible question. The short answer is that such a thing is not happening, just not. The longer answer is that the air support for the ground forces in the war is at an unprecedented level. I am sure that if you ask the officers in the field, you will get the same answer." Struck responded abruptly: "I can ask what I want to ask; don't judge my questions."

Prime Minister Netanyahu intervened and told Toledano: "The answer to the question is correct. As to the nature of her question – it is not right for you to tell the minister what you think about her question."

During the meeting, a disagreement erupted between Netanyahu and Minister of Economy Nir Barkat. "Your war cabinet is made up of people who are still stuck in the concept of October 6. The public is very disturbed by what is going on in the north. There is a feeling that the actions in the north are a result of the same concept – very similar to the 'rounds' that occurred in the south before October 7," Barkat asserted.

Netanyahu responded that there is "no conspiracy. We are attacking much more than you think."

Barkat continued, "There is a feeling that the war cabinet is comprised of people who do not understand the enormity of the event. It’s time to wake up already from October 6. In the north, it’s as simple as needing to set our goal of removing the threat – very simple." According to Barkat, "The Iranians have accepted responsibility for the Black Sabbath [October 7th], and we have moved on as if nothing has happened. As if we have learned nothing."

Minister Amichai Chikli added: "The truth is that the fact that 100 Hezbollah terrorists were killed doesn't really make an impression. We tell ourselves stories. It doesn't look good."

A senior Likud official said, "It is not appropriate for ministers to talk badly about IDF soldiers, who are doing their best to fight against Israel's enemies. It is better that each minister deal with his own responsibilities and not engage in baseless slander that weakens the hands of our soldiers."