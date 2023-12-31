Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz addressed a letter last week to US President Joe Biden calling on the President to cease advocating for the creation of a Palestinian Arab state in Judea and Samaria in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

"As the Governor of the largest regional council in Judea or Samaria, and in fact all of Israel, I find it a rare occasion to address the esteemed leader of the United States and the free world. However, I must address the time that Your Honor has devoted to an issue that directly impacts the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, including those under my jurisdiction and, by extension, the entire State of Israel. The war between Israel and Gaza did not commence on October 7, 2023; rather, it has been unfolding over the past few years, particularly in Judea and in Samaria. It is no secret that the Palestinians use the same language as Hamas with regard to Israel, as expressed by the Palestinian Authority leadership, their educational systems and media outlets," Ganz's letter begins.

"Regrettably, we forewarned of such events. The recent appalling massacre of Jews by Palestinians near Gaza was not unprecedented in its nature. We have witnessed similar acts of terrorism in the past, such as the tragic murder five months ago when four young boys enjoying lunch in a restaurant were mercilessly slaughtered, akin to the residents of our southern kibbutzim.

"It is imperative to recognize that the axis of evil threatening us is not confined to southern Israel or to Judea and Samaria; it extends beyond, posing a threat to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and all who consider themselves members of the free world. This malevolent force, which currently attacks us in our region, has intentions that stretch beyond our borders to places like New York, London, Berlin, and Pennsylvania Avenue," he wrote.

He noted that repeating the mistakes of the Gaza Disengagement, which allowed Hamas to rise to power, would put Israel's major population centers at the same risk Israel's southern communities have faced for the last 15 years. "Respectfully, advocating for the outdated and failed concept of an independent Palestinian state in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza inadvertently fortifies this axis of evil, whose ultimate goal is the destruction of the State of Israel. The establishment of a terrorist state in Gaza, a mere 15 kilometers from Tel Aviv, signifies the impending demise of Israel and, subsequently, serves as a direct threat to other Western countries."

"Mr. President, the nation of Israel stands for eternity, and the enduring connection between the land and its people is deeply rooted in our history. The recent return of our people to our homeland aligns with the ancient prophecies of the bible, and I extend an invitation for you to recognize and join us in achieving our shared goals of a prosperous and peaceful Israel," he said.

"In recent years, I have engaged with numerous Senators and Congressmen representing diverse political perspectives. Many express surprise at the lack of awareness regarding the ground realities here. They are often unaware of the frequent public anti-Israel statements by Palestinian leaders, the daily violence and terror faced by Jews, and the misuse of U.S. funds for acts of terrorism and payments to terrorists, which only encourage more.

"This is a critical moment for the Jewish people to uphold the truth, for Israel to fight for its existence on behalf of the entire free world. I urge you to discard the perilous idea of a Palestinian state in Gaza or Judea & Samaria. Remove it from the negotiating table, as it only perpetuates bloodshed in the region. We seek peace, and history has shown, since the times of Ben Gurion and Golda, that Israeli security control is the only path to a secure Israel for all citizens. Promoting this simple idea - Israeli control ensures security for all - would be a fitting legacy for your leadership and a crucial step towards a secure, just, and stable Middle East for the benefit of the entire world.

"I take this moment to express our gratitude for the American assistance, under your leadership, during this challenging time of war. In more peaceful times, it would be an honor to host you in our region to collectively address the challenges of our leadership," Ganz concluded.