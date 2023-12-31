MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) harshly criticized former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his recent claims that Israel had carried out operations on Iranian soil.

“Bennett was Prime Minister, and he needs to have a bit of responsibility,” Cohen told Kol Chai Radio. “This was an embarrassing and dangerous incident. How could he let himself do this? It is wildly irresponsible and shakes us to the foundations.”

Cohen specified that he does not intend to involve himself in politics during the war, despite requests from those around him.

“I am not one of those politicians who engages in politics during wartime, and I have received much criticism from friends and family about that,” he stated.

Regarding the day after the war, he commented: “The day after doesn't bother me bow. I am focused only on victory right now. It is very Israeli to talk about the future already. Responsibility for the security of the citizens of Israel rests only on the government of Israel. We will not take instructions from the United States of America.”