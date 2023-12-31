The IDF has announced that two more soldiers have been killed in action.

Sergeant Major (res.) Eliraz Gabai z"l, 37 years old from Petah Tikvah, served in the 7810th Battalion of the Yiftach Brigade and was killed in central Gaza.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Liav Seada z"l, 23 years old, from Tverya, served in the 7107th combat engineering battalion and was killed in northern Gaza.

Yesterday, two additional casualties were announced:

- Master sergeant (res.) Constantine Sushko z"l, 30 years old, from Tel Aviv, served in the 7086th combat engineering battalion in the Golani brigade.

- Captain Harel Ittah z"l, 22 years old, from Netanya, a commander in the Givati brigade, who died of his wounds after being wounded in action in southern Gaza.

In the same engagement in which Constantine Sushko was killed, another soldier from the 7086th battalion in the Golani brigade was seriously wounded.

Additionally, an officer in the Tzabar Battalion 432 of the Givati Brigade was seriously injured in northern Gaza. A soldier from the 7107th Combat Engineering Battalion in the Nahal brigade was seriously injured in northern Gaza as well.

A soldier from the 5352nd battalion, of the Re'em formation 179, was seriously injured in central Gaza.

A soldier from the 932nd battalion in the Nahal brigade was seriously injured in an operation in the Gaza region. A soldier from the 7018th battalion was seriously injured in a ramming attack that took place in the Judea brigade's region. Both were taken to hospital care, and their families were informed.