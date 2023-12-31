Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning (Sunday) at the cabinet meeting in Kirya in Tel Aviv, addressed the South African government's demand that the International Court of Justice investigate Israel for "genocide" in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

"We give full backing to our forces. They are doing amazing work in a difficult war. Last week they eliminated over 100 terrorists; this happens almost daily. Dozens of terrorists are eliminated on a daily basis, sometimes even more than this. We see such spirit, we will eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and win the war," Netanyahu said at the start of his remarks.

"The backing that we give is expressed, first of all, in the backing that the entire nation is giving. This also finds expression in other ways, for example in the NIS 9 billion that we have conveyed to the reservists and their families, as well as in the backing we are giving to the right to be elected," he said.

"Addressing the postponement of the municipal elections, he said: "We usually do not hold elections in wartime but these elections have been determined in advance. They have already been postponed once. While it would be very difficult to postpone them for a very long period, there are two possibilities: Hold them at the end of January or the end of February."

"My recommendation is clear: To do this at the end of February, in order to enable as many reservists as possible to participate in the elections. This is an elementary and important right.

Turning to South Africa's accusations against Israel, he said: "I would like to say a word about South Africa's mendacious pontificating to the effect that Israel 'is perpetrating genocide.' No, South Africa, it is not we who have come to perpetrate genocide, it is Hamas. It would murder all of us if it could. In contrast, the IDF is acting as morally as possible; it is doing everything to avoid harming civilians while Hamas is doing everything to harm them and is using them as human shields."

"I ask: Where were you, South Africa, and the rest of those who are preaching at us, when millions were murdered and uprooted from their homes in Syria, Yemen and other areas. You were not there because everything you are doing now is only hot air, lies and vanity. We will continue our defensive war, the justice and morality of which is without peer."