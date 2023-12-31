The war against Hamas in Gaza entered its thirteenth week on Saturday, more than two months after Hamas massacred over 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 240 hostages on the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah.

About 170 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle in Gaza since the ground operation began.

On Sunday morning, the IDF announced that during searches of residences used for terrorist activity on the outskirts of Shati in Gaza, IDF troops encountered a kindergarten where terrorist infrastructure - including explosive devices - had been assembled in anticipation of the troops' activity. The soldiers neutralized the explosive devices.

Live updates:

Sunday, 1:23 p.m: The IDF announced that this morning, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military structures in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah is operating from behind the civilian population in Ramyeh, which it uses as a center for its terrorist activity and attacks against Israelis.

Yesterday (Saturday), anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee. In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah observation posts in the areas of Amra and Khiam, one of which was used to fire the anti-tank missiles.

Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat.

Sunday, 12:28 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Kisufim, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 11:28 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Zar'it, northern Israel.