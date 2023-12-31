Innovation Minister Ofir Akunis commented on reports that Israel is creating a plan for the day after the war on his way to the Cabinet meeting today.

"The day after must be deliberated in one place only, the place that has been given the trust of the Knesset - the full Cabinet. With all due respect, and much respect is due, to the War Cabinet, the State Security Cabinet, or the Expanded Cabinet - according to tradition, any state affair is traditionally brought to the full Cabinet."

"You can check my statements if you want. Since our victory in the Six Day War, including the Yom Kippur War, the Camp David Accords, the Madrid Conference, the Oslo Accords, the Disengagement - any state matter has been brought to the full Cabinet."

"Of course, I have no objection to these concepts being debated in other places as well, but the decision must be made in one place only - in the full Cabinet meeting, which will be held shortly."