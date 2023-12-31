Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) stated that Israel must stop allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as long as the Hamas terrorist organization continues to hold over 100 Israelis captive in Gaza.

"133 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza by Hamas as of this morning," Barkat said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting. "While they are there, the State of Israel continues to transfer goods and fuel to Hamas."

"With one hand the State of Israel fights Hamas and with the other hand, it sends it hundreds of trucks every day, which prolongs the life of Hamas and allows it to continue fighting our soldiers. It's absurd," he said.

"There has never been another case in history of a country fighting an enemy country and supplying it with fuel and goods. This must stop today," the former mayor of Jerusalem said.

Last week, the IDF published a recording of a conversation with a resident of Gaza who said that Hamas has taken control of the humanitarian aid which enters the coastal enclave and ensures that the aid goes to its leaders and fighters before the civilians it is intended for.

The man stated that “the situation is terrible because the humanitarian people, those responsible for the humanitarian aid, are thieves.”

He further stated that "Hamas has their hands on UNRWA administration workers, and it manages UNRWA" and that Hamas ensures its own operatives receive any aid first before it is distributed to the civilians of Gaza as intended.