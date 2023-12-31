The Tiberias municipality announced this morning (Sunday) that Sergeant Major Eliraz Gabai was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Gabai is the son of Herzl and Aviva. His funeral will take place today in the military section of the cemetery in Tiberias at 3:00 p.m.

Last night (Saturday), the IDF published the names of two more soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

Major (res.) Constantine Sushko, 30 years old from Tel Aviv, fought in the 7086 engineering battalion in the Golani Brigade, and fell in battle in central Gaza.

Captain Harel Ittah, 22 years old from Netanya, served in the Givati Brigade and was injured in battle in southern Gaza on December 22. On Saturday, he died of his wounds.

He was posthumously promoted from Lieutenant to Captain.