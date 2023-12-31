Dozens of IDF soldiers have been diagnosed with leishmania due to sandfly bites, according to Maariv.

According to the report, the soldiers suffer from welts or skin lesions and we're directed to a unit doctor and expert dermatologist in a hospital, who diagnosed the disease. Recovery from leishmania takes a relatively long period of several weeks.

It was also reported that some of the soldiers had been withdrawn from operational activity due to their condition.

An IDF statement commented: “All IDF units are undergoing different treatments to prevent spread of leishmania among the troops. In this context, information packets on the subject have been distributed and insect repellent devices issued to soldiers in field units. Any area in which mosquitoes or soldiers with insect bites were reported has undergone preventative environmental treatment.”

“All those suffering from suspected symptoms are checked by a military dermatologist, given appropriate treatment, and at need, are sent to a dedicated leishmania clinic. The IDF has a limited supply of leshcutan cream, which was taken out of production over the last year, and in the future will provide treatment with a similar product that will offer alternative treatment. Generally speaking, leishmania does not prevent continued operation of the soldiers affected. Complicated cases are diagnosed individually by a dermatologist.”