Before Operation Protective Edge, Israelis living near Gaza alerted officials that while they were sleeping, the ground shook underneath them. They were told it was ptsd, and the complaints were ignored. No doubt that in their case, it only increased their trauma. Now, after the horrific events that occurred on October 7th, Israel has recognized the issue. The biggest challenge we face when fighting in Gaza is the underground city. A branching network of terrorist tunnels spreading out over a distance of about 500 km, and used to hide weapons, terrorists, and kidnapped Israeli civilians.

The tunnels in Gaza are no longer the ones we used to know. Since the beginning of Operation Swords of Iron, IDF forces have uncovered extensive tunnels near the border with Israel. The findings testify to an organized and orderly plan into which billions have been invested over the years. Water pumps, regulated travel routes, and common areas suitable for long term habitation including electricity and ventilation infrastructures were discovered, along with supplies of food and water. We first became familiar with this fighting tactic in 2006 following the abduction of soldier Gilad Schalit. Since then, it has greatly expanded, and today constitutes one of our main challenges in fighting among this hidden and dangerous terrain.

How can we determine what’s hidden under the surface, and how was this technology developed?

The State of Israel is known as a powerhouse in the field of computers and technology, and this is what Geo-Scope Ltd., a leading company in the field of subsurface surveying and non-invasive mapping in Israel and around the world, has been developing over the past 15 years, bringing with it innovative technology from the world of remote sensing. Geo-Scope won first place this year in the Innovation and Science Authority and the Antiquities Authority challenge for mapping antiquities and underground spaces using remote sensing.

Geo-Scope is the only company in Israel that knows how to distinguish between natural and engineered spaces such as the terrorist tunnels to determine their internal content. Such spaces can contain air, clay soil, water, or antiquities. The professional ability of Geo-Scope allows for precise distinction between what to excavate and what to ignore, creating precise geotechnical guidelines in treating sites of interest. Geo-Scope's expertise ranges from natural formations to complex mapping of man-made underground structures, from service tunnels to underground facilities in the industrial world. These mapping solutions provide important insights for urban planning, construction, maintenance, and can be used to combat illegal trafficking, in Israel as well as abroad, in the context of tunnels created for drug smuggling.

Geo-Scope operates in many towns along the border of the country, including classified locations, in order to maintain security for the citizens of Israel. For example, last summer, a Geo-Scope technical team located a tunnel underneath a kindergarten in one of the towns near Gaza about 10 meters below the surface with a direct connection to Gaza. The availability and quick response of the technical team and the laboratory, which worked from Thursday to Saturday, allowed the decision makers to react quickly and correctly, thus preventing a potential threat.

The company's CEO, Micha Frid, explains, "The ability to scan infrastructure is not limited to a specific location, depth, or favourable terrain conditions, and that’s what sets us apart. Geo-Scope has extensive experience in mapping challenging terrain such as uneven topography, underground, where there is no GPS data, and areas at higher elevations that cannot be accessed by foot or climbed, so we are prepared to face today’s challenges of prolonged fighting in order to recover all the hostages.”

As a testament to its advanced geospatial capabilities, Geo-Scope has repeatedly carried out comprehensive surveys using ground and aerial equipment to create a three-dimensional map of underground areas from any point on the surface. This innovative approach combines the accuracy of a variety of subsurface mapping sensors, along with the extensive coverage of vehicle- or drone-based ground-penetrating radar, offering a holistic perspective of subsurface conditions. The resulting 3D map provides a detailed representation of the underground structure, allowing one to visualize changes deep underground over the entire surveyed area.

"This integrated methodology demonstrates our commitment to provide comprehensive geospatial solutions that go beyond traditional measurement boundaries, making us the leaders in this field in Israel and around the world," Frid continues. "For example, our remote sensing equipment enables us to cover large areas, up to five thousand square meters per day depending on terrain conditions. We have the ability to map underground, from a few centimetres to many meters upon request, at the most accurate level available in the market today, as well as getting to experience working in archaeological and other complex sites.”



The technology has existed for many years, the mapping is accurate, the service is relatively cheap compared to other solutions - how is it that the State of Israel is still not prepared to fight the threat of the tunnels?

A decade and a half ago, when the tunnel issue made headlines following the kidnapping of Gilad Schalit, the various security agencies began to look for solutions on how to deal with them. Then, as today, the real answer is only apparent in hindsight.

The security entities had high demands. Due to the pressure created by the surprise attack, they wanted to find a solution as quickly as possible - a kind of 'magic bullet' that could be carried anywhere on the ground or from the air to locate tunnels. Many experiments were carried out with companies and equipment that existed in Israel at the time, and costly experimental equipment was purchased from abroad. The security forces had no knowledge of how to operate the equipment and ultimately the effort collapsed, with the blame falling on the equipment and not on the corners that were cut that prevented the required research.

Today, nearly 15 years later, Geo-Scope has gathered vast amounts of knowledge regarding underground mapping, in areas such as Judea and Samaria, the north, and in the areas surrounding Gaza, thanks to the private initiatives of chiefs of local security and other individuals who heard excavations under houses at night and felt that their concerns were not properly addressed. To this day, as in the past, Geo-Scope continues to advise various security agencies entirely on a volunteer basis on how to deal with the tunnels.

In conclusion, Frid relates, "I am hopeful that the horrific events of October 7 will lead to a significant lesson learned that will take into account vigilance, and early, professional, and rigorous planning. We are a strong country, a powerhouse in the field of technology and high-tech, and we have the means to protect ourselves from any enemy and threat. This war proved to us that we have a strong and cohesive nation that knows how to defend itself and knows how to cooperate in times of emergency and crisis. We suffered great loss since that cursed Sabbath, and now is the time to rebuild. In order to do that, it is critical to remember that even after the destruction of the current tunnels in Gaza, future tunnels will remain an realistic and deadly threat that requires attention the day after the war, along all the borders of the country."