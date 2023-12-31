Significant IDF forces have been operating throughout the night in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.

During the operation, two airstrikes were executed against terrorist cells that threw IEDs and fired at Israeli forces. Both were confirmed to have hit their targets.

Additionally, IDF forces found more IEDs in the possession of the terrorists, which were destroyed by sappers.

Simultaneously, several dozen suspects were investigated, and some arrested. The forces found and confiscated large quantities of munitions and military gear.