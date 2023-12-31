The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday welcomed South Africa's action of filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for committing “genocide” in Gaza.

In a statement quoted by the Qatar News Agency, OIC claimed that “Israel, the occupying power, is committing a genocide by its indiscriminate targeting of civilian population, killing and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, forcibly displacing them, preventing them from obtaining basic needs and humanitarian aid, and destroying buildings and health, educational, and religious institutions.”

The organization called on the ICJ “to respond swiftly and take urgent measures to put an end to the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to issue urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its ongoing crackdown against Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said, "Israel, since 7 October 2023 in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide.”

It said it had requested that the ICJ declare "on an urgent basis that Israel is in breach of its obligations in terms of the Genocide Convention, should immediately cease all acts and measures in breach of those obligations and take a number of related actions."

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in response that Israel “rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

“South Africa's claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes a despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the Court. South Africa is cooperating with a terrorist organization that is calling for the destruction of the State of Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Anti-Israel sentiments remain prevalent in South Africa, where the government has frequently accused Israel of applying a policy of “apartheid” towards Palestinian Arabs. The tensions have been on the rise since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The South African government announced last month it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

Later, South Africa called in Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a formal reprimand, citing “public comments” he had made.

In late November, a majority of South African lawmakers voted in favor of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.