Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday mourned the deaths of Canadians during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, after it was confirmed that Judith Weinstein Haggai was murdered in the attack.

“Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks killed Canadian citizens on October 7. We now know Judy Weinstein was among the victims that day. I’m heartbroken by the news and I’m keeping the loved ones of all eight Canadians in my thoughts. May all their memories be a blessing,” Trudeau wrote on X.

“As we mourn, we reiterate our condemnation of Hamas and call for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages,” he added.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Thursday that Weinstein Haggai had been murdered on October 7 after she had been presumed kidnapped for over two months.

On the morning of October 7, when Hamas launched its attack, Judith and her husband Gadi went out for their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards of the kibbutz. Judith managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured. This was the last contact anyone had with them.

Gadi was confirmed to have been murdered last week. Both Judith and Gadi held US citizenship as well.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he and First Lady Jill Biden are "devastated" following the news that Weinstein was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.