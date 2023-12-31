Palestinian Arab sources reported on Saturday night that senior Hamas terrorist Abdel Fattah Ma'ali was eliminated on in an air strike in the Gaza Strip.

Ma’ali was the right-hand man of Yahya Ayyash, who was nicknamed "The Engineer" and who was eliminated by Israel in 1996 using an explosive laden cellular phone.

Ma'ali assisted Ayyash in carrying out his attack in 1992. Palestinian Arab media reported that Ma'ali managed to flee the IDF for years and had moved between Syria, Yemen and Sudan - until he settled in Gaza in 2006 and gained a senior position in Hamas.

On Friday, the IDF released footage showing its activities in which it located and destroyed one of the hideout apartments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The apartment was located near Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, with many findings inside.

Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit examined the apartment using additional technological means, and discovered that a strategic tunnel shaft was located on the basement floor.

The soldiers inspected the tunnel shaft and reached a significant tunnel that is apparently used by the senior officials of Hamas’ Military and Political Wing.

On Saturday night, footage was released of the IDF discovering Hamas terrorists hiding in a school together with civilians.