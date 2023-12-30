“Because I demonstrated empirically in a book the fear of a creeping takeover by Islamists, I was expelled from the Social Democrats and today we see the seeds sprouting everywhere in Germany,” former German central banker Thilo Sarrazin writes in Weltwoche. He is author of the best-selling nonfiction book in post-war German history, “Germany Abolishes Itself”.

Unlike Spahn, Sarrazin has been saying this for years.

“The organization of a mass Muslim prayer in front of the Brandenburg Gate, the most important symbolic point in Germany, just as the view of the Red Square with the Kremlin is the most important landmark in Russia, represents, in my opinion, a threat. It is not prosecutable, but I consider it an abuse of the religious freedom that exists in Germany. What would happen to a group of Christians who dared to do something similar under the sign of the cross in the capital of a Muslim country?”.

The Russian translation of “Germany Abolishes Itself” uses a very similar motif on the cover: the bent backs of praying Muslims. “On the back of the book you can see the Pariser Platz, strewn with rubble and destroyed weapons, as it appeared to the Russian conquerors in May 1945. The message of the two images is: what the Soviet Union failed to achieve in 1945 – the permanent destruction of Germany – Muslims will be able to achieve this

in the long term through religious conviction and demographic conquest. At the time I thought it was exaggerated, but now I'm not so sure. This is demonstrated by the numerous spontaneous demonstrations of sympathy for Hamas. We must better integrate the Muslims in Germany who are here and have the right to reside and – yes – also increasingly assimilate them into Western culture and lifestyle. In my opinion, further immigration from Islamic countries to Germany and Europe must be prevented as much as possible. The issue must now be addressed aggressively in connection with the long-overdue reform of European migration policy."

Sarrazin splits society,” said Angela Merkel. And to bring it back together they saw fit to kick him out of the SPD.

Fast forward a couple of decades. Here is how Sarrazin's book ends:

“In the 2045 election, 30 percent of first-time voters had a Muslim background. Twenty years later, the 50 percent threshold had been exceeded. All over the country churches, castles and museums were decaying. What to do? The Minister of Culture gets an idea when visiting the Hagia Sophia Cathedral in Istanbul. Speyer Cathedral, Munich Cathedral, Bamberg Cathedral and Cologne Cathedral would have been used as mosques. In exchange, the conservation of the monuments was ensured. Only the crosses would be dismantled. The model was successful and was used for the Mainz Cathedral, the Marienkirche in Lübeck and many other churches under the care of the Islamic community . In 2100, a historian recorded with satisfaction that Germany had solved its demographic problems in an exemplary and multicultural way."

Considering how it is going, Sarrazin's scenario is more than plausible, also given that in large German cities, such as Duisburg, Muslims have overtaken Christians in schools.

Just ask Santa Claus, who was been beaten in the street by young Syrians in Kassel, the German city of minarets taller than church steeples.

Gute Nacht, Europe. Guten Morgen, Eurabia. Let's wake up before it's too late.