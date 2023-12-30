Hadassah Medical Center has said that the terrorist who carried out a Thursday evening stabbing attack near Jerusalem worked in the medical center.

According to Hadassah, the terrorist was employed by an external contracting company which provides cleaning services to the center.

"The Medical Center's management was shocked, and it fiercely condemns the despicable terror attack," a statement read. "Hadassah management has instructed the contracting company to examine all of those employed by it, as is necessary, in order to ensure that only appropriate employees are sent to the hospital."

During the Thursday evening stabbing attack at the Mizmoria Checkpoint south of Jerusalem, a young woman was seriously wounded and a young man was moderately wounded. Both victims were members of the security forces who were operating at the checkpoint.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical treatment on the spot to the two victims, who were then evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

One of the victims shot and neutralized the terrorist, who was identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber who possessed an Israeli identity card.