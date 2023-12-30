IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night said that 80% of the Hezbollah's launches on Friday fell within Lebanese territory.

Hagari stressed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nassrallah "is harming the country o f Lebanon. He is endangering its future for his friends in Hamas and his patrons in Iran."

"Southern Lebanon will not return to what it used to be," he promised.

Hagari also gave over a message from IDF lookout Ori Megidish, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and rescued by IDF and ISA forces over a month ago.

In Megidish's message to the world, she said, "Hamas murdered us when we were still wearing pajamas. The days in captivity felt like years. We must do everything in order to bring everyone home."

"My friends are still in captivity, held alongside women, men, children, and the elderly, while their families await their return. Despite the pain and loneliness, I had hope that they would rescue me. I pray that my friends who are still in captivity have that same hope," she concluded.