British police have arrested a couple after they defaced the entrance to the Prime Minister's house on 10 Downing Street with red handprints.

The perpetrators claimed that the protest was intended to show that the British government had blood on its hands due to its support for Israel and refusal to call for a ceasefire.

The arrested couple has been identified as Virginia Moffat, 58, and Chris Cole, 60. They said in a statement that, "Britain’s and Israel’s justification for this slaughter is that Israel is acting in ‘self-defense’; that the deaths of innocents are to be regretted, but Israel must be allowed to act in its own defense. This is nonsense. Again and again, leading international lawyers have clearly stated that ‘self-defense’ cannot justify the slaughter of so many innocent Palestinians."

"As bombs rain down on Gaza, destroying homes, hospitals, families, schools, cultural centres, mosques, churches and civic buildings, we cannot help but act. By refusing to back a ceasefire, and continuing to supply arms to Israel, our government is complicit with this slaughter."

British police commented: "We have been clear that we will facilitate lawful protest but where this strays into criminality we will take swift action."

The perpetrators were arrested only a few minutes after the incident and are currently in custody.