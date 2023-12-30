The IDF on Saturday evening confirmed a series of strikes on a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon.

"Earlier today, IAF fighter jets targeted Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, in an operation that included two extensive series of strikes on numerous targets this morning and noon," an IDF source said.

Kfarkela is a Hezbollah stronghold. The organization uses infrastructure in the area for terror purposes, exploiting civilians and using them as human shields for its activities.

Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah carried out a large number of launches from Kfarkela toward Israeli territory.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF reported: "Numerous launches were identified from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. In addition, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

"Earlier today, IDF aircraft targeted three terrorist squads in Lebanon. Moreover, the IDF struck Hezbollah's operational infrastructure and IDF artillery struck in additional locations in Lebanon."