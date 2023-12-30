IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari began his remarks at a recent press conference with a message directed to the hostages still held by Hamas.

"We are hearing more and more painful testimonies from hostages that have returned home. Our hearts go out to them, and I embrace them, and especially the hostages still in Gaza," he said.

"This evening, I speak directly to you, the hostages in Gaza. We are thinking about you all the time, and remember at all times our moral obligation to return all of you to your homes. More than a few times, the hostages who returned home told us of psychological terrorism that was used against them by their captors, and many of them were told that Israel does not care about them."

He also addressed the public: "Recently, we have seen increasing reports on social media regarding the status of the hostages. Behind every hostage, there is a family, friends, and close relations who are extremely concerned. Spreading baseless information harms them and us. Do not pass on unreliable information. Avoid adding any more pain to the infinite amount already felt by the families."