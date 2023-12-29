Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke on Friday at an emergency discussion of the UN Security Council on the war in Gaza and the situation in Judea and Samaria.

In his remarks, Erdan criticized the UN and exposed the false data presented to the Council regarding Palestinian Arab terrorism and also clarified that the only way to end the war is the release of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas.

During his speech, Erdan read out the names of all the 129 hostages who are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Our hostages will not be forgotten. The world, and the people of Gaza, must know their names in order to remember why the war in Gaza is ongoing, and will continue until we bring all of the hostages home,” said the Ambassador, before reading the list of names.

“These are our hostages and for them, we will never stop fighting. We are fighting for their release, and you too, distinguished Council members, should be doing the same,” Erdan said.

