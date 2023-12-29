Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described this morning how internal conflicts in Israel are projected on the battlefield.

While speaking at an event this morning in honor of the families of the fallen, he told how two hours before Captain (res.) Shaul Greenglick z"l died of his wounds, he told his father how the internal conflicts in Israel weaken its soldiers.

Bennett told participants that every day he makes certain to visit at least two bereaved families, and this morning he visited the Greenglick household. Shaul’s father said that Shaul asked ‘to be weakened’ daily, saying that ‘In Gaza, everyone is united and strong. The only thing that makes them weak is hearing about the daily realities of Israel.’

Bennett added: “We have only one drawback, our internal conflicts. Besides that, I tell you, as a former Prime Minister, we can defeat all of our enemies. It is best to argue, and necessary, but it must be driven by love, as around the Shabbat table or the Seder table, where we stay friends and family afterward.”

The event was held by the ‘Or Lamishpachot’ (Light for the Families) organization and included the distribution of 170 scholarships for bereaved families.

The event was held in the Cinema City complex at Glilot Interchange, with the participation of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, other politicians, former Labor leader Avi Gabay, World Jewish Congress president Aaron Frenkel, public figures, businessmen, and numerous other guests, as well as hundreds of representatives of the bereaved families.