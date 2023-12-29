תיעוד: אמצעי הלחימה שנמצאו על ידי הלוחמים בחדר ילדים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, soldiers from the Kfir Brigade Combat Team joined the soldiers of the 98th Division fighting in the Khan Yunis area.

During their operations in the area the soldiers eliminated terrorist cells with the help of artillery, air and armored forces.

Guided by intelligence, the soldiers conducted operational activity in the residences of dozens of Hamas operatives, where ready-to-use explosives were found. The soldiers destroyed buildings rigged with explosives as well.

In addition, the soldiers discovered many weapons and tunnel shafts in the area. The soldiers also located a doll that Hamas dressed in an olive green one-piece snowsuit, apparently in an attempt by Hamas terrorists to deceive IDF soldiers and harm them by luring them into an ambush.

תיעוד מפעילות לוחמי צוות הקרב החטיבתי של כפיר בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

In one of the raids, the soldiers discovered weapons in a children's bedroom in a house. Some of the weapons were hidden in a child's backpack. Among the weapons discovered were grenades, vests, weapons, cartridges and intelligence materials. Furthermore, the soldiers located a laboratory used for the production of explosive devices.