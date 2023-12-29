A twenty-year-old man flew more than 1,350 kilometers from Algeria to France in the wheel well of a passenger plane, at temperatures below negative fifty degrees Celsius.

Ground crews at the Orly airport in France discovered him unconscious, frozen, and suffering from extreme hypothermia.

The man was found without identification and authorities are still working to discover his identity and how he made his way onto the plane. A source in the airport commented: "He was taken to hospital care alive but in a life-threatening condition because of severe hypothermia."

Commercial flights operate at an altitude of approximately nine to twelve kilometers, at which temperatures regularly reach negative fifty degrees and oxygen is at a critically low level, making the man's chances of survival exceptionally low.

Over the past years, several individuals have attempted to fly inside the landing gear of planes, but in most cases froze to death. According to the FAA, 77% of the cases in which individuals attempted to travel in wheel wells of planes ended in deaths.